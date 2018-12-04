search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bribery case: Delhi court frames criminal charges against TTV Dhinakaran

PTI
Published Dec 4, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 2:04 pm IST
The court fixed December 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case.
TTV Dhinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 here and later granted bail. (Photo: File)
 TTV Dhinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 here and later granted bail. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday framed charges of criminal conspiracy against former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran in a case related to the alleged bribery of Election Commission officials to get the two leaves party symbol.

Special Judge Arun Bharadwaj put Dhinakaran on trial after he appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty.

 

The court framed charges against Dhinakaran for the alleged offences punishable under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The court fixed December 17 for commencing the trial by recording evidence in the case.

The court had on November 17 ordered framing of charges against him.

Dhinakaran, who floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party after being expelled from the AIADMK, was arrested in April 2017 here and later granted bail.

Alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who is in judicial custody, was earlier put on trial in the case for the alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence under the IPC and under the PC Act.

Dhinakaran's aide TP Mallikarjun and a man called B Kumar were also put on trial for these offences.

In 2017, Delhi Police's crime branch filed a charge sheet alleging that Chandrasekar had conspired with Dhinakaran and others to bribe poll panel officials to get the two leaves symbol for Sasikala-led AIADMK faction.

Dhinakaran won the by-elections held in Radha Krishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in December last year under the 'pressure cooker' symbol with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

...
Tags: criminal conspiracy, ttv dhinakaran, election commission, bribery case, two leaves party symbol, aiadmk
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

Consumers who purchase Galaxy Note 9 512GB variant would be eligible to get a Samsung EVO Plus 512GB memory card worth Rs 22,900 at price of Rs 4,999 after a flat discount of Rs 17,900.
 

Thane engineering student is PETA India's 2018 volunteer of the year

As an active participant of PETA India's Compassionate Citizen program, Chavan has helped with school workshops aimed at giving children aged 8 through 12 a better understanding of and appreciation for animals.
 

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

Google found certain codes within the said apps that were used to execute ad fraud techniques known as click injection or clock flooding.
 

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

Launched in September 2016, Osiris-Rex embarked on NASA’s unprecedented seven-year mission to conduct a close-up survey of the asteroid Bennu, collect a sample from its surface and return that material to Earth for study. (Representative image)
 

Here’s how GenX are leveraging health supplements to stay fit

With a ballooning GDP growth and a rapid surge in disposable income, the urban Indian is now no more reluctant to shed hefty amounts for gym and health club memberships. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Millennial men ditching traditional 'masculine' values, care more about good health

Most important value for men was to help other people, with 91 per cent of men saying that is what men should do. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Revanth Reddy, a Brahmos missile, will finish TRS: Congress leader

G N Reddy further added that Revanth is a Brahmos missile who will finish the TRS. (Photo: ANI)

Subramanian Swamy suspects Congress' hand in Bulandshahr mob violence

Responding to the Congress party's allegations that

TDP, Congress formed alliance for benefit of country: N Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said, 'TDP and Congress flags are flying together for the first time, this is for the sake of the nation. TDP fought with the Congress for 37 years. Now for the first time, we are working together at the state land central level.' (Photo: File)

‘Kartarpur in Pak today due to lack of vision of then Cong leaders’: PM Modi

Addressing a rally at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kartarpur is in Pakistan today because the then Congress leaders had no idea about importance of Guru Nanak Dev and had no respect for Sikh sentiments. (Photo: ANI)

TRS govt's Muslim quota betrayal to Country, insults Ambedkar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election campaign rally in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham