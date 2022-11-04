  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 SC upholds validity ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC upholds validity of EPS 2014, quashes Rs 15,000 salary limit

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2022, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2022, 3:15 pm IST
Supreme Court said employees who have not exercised the option to join the pension scheme must do so within six months. (Image: PTI)
 Supreme Court said employees who have not exercised the option to join the pension scheme must do so within six months. (Image: PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the validity of the Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme of 2014 but quashed the threshold limit of Rs 15,000 monthly salary for joining the pension fund.

The 2014 amendment had capped the maximum pensionable salary (basic pay plus dearness allowance) at Rs 15,000 per month. Prior to the amendment, the maximum pensionable salary was capped at Rs 6,500 a month.

A bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia, however, read down certain provisions of the scheme.

Employees who have not exercised the option to join the pension scheme must do so within six months, the bench said.

It added that eligible employees who could not join the scheme by the cut-off date should be given an additional chance as there was a lack of clarity on the issue in view of judgments passed by the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The bench further held as invalid the condition in the 2014 scheme that required employees to make a further contribution at 1.16 per cent on salary exceeding Rs 15,000.

It held that the condition to make additional contribution on the salary exceeding the threshold limit to be ultra vires but added that this part of the judgment would be kept in suspension for six months to enable the authorities to generate funds.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation and the Centre challenged the verdicts of the high courts of Kerala, Rajasthan and Delhi, which had quashed the 2014 scheme.

...
Tags: supreme court of india, employees provident fund organisation


Related Stories

EPFO pension fund diversion case: ED attaches assets
EPFO alert! Employers to register digital signatures online via e-mail

Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas

A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134; rescue operation on

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat on October 31 (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->