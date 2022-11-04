  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 Prophet remark row: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against NK Jindal to Delhi Police

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (ANI)
 Supreme Court of India (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal lodged across the country in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad be transferred to Delhi Police.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh also extended interim protection to Jindal till the probe is concluded by Delhi police.

The top court allowed Jindal to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks and said all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

“All FIRs to be transferred to Delhi Police IFSO Unit. No precipitative action or further FIRs against the accused for eight weeks so he can pursue his appropriate remedy before the Delhi High Court,” the bench said.

The apex court had earlier provided similar relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate.

It had said the FIRs would be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police.

Sharma's remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

...
Tags: comments against prophet


Related Stories

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested again for remarks on Prophet Muhammad
Protests across Hyderabad, country over remarks made against Prophet
Anti-Prophet talk: BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, expels Jindal

Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas

A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134; rescue operation on

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat on October 31 (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->