PM to arrive for RFCL inauguration on Nov. 12, KCR likely to skip event

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Telangana on November 12 to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) in Ramagundam.

Modi is expected to arrive by a special flight and leave for Ramagundam by helicopter on November 12. He will return to Hyderabad after the inauguration and leave for New Delhi the same day.

TRS sources said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in keeping with his recent trend, would neither receive the Prime Minister at the airport nor attend the inaugural event.

Since this is an official event, as per protocol, the Chief Minister has to receive the Prime Minister and see him off at the airport. Rao has not received Modi since February when he arrived to inaugurate Statue of Equality at Chinna Jeeyar Swamy ashram on the city outskirts. He has skipped all Modi’s visits ever since.

Official sources in CMO had cited 'private visits' by the Prime Minister as the reasons for Rao not following the protocol.

However, RFCL inauguration is an official event and there is no clarity on whether the Chief Minister has been invited or not. Official sources opined that since it is an official event, the Centre will extend an invitation to the Chief Minister for RFCL inauguration as per protocol.

Official sources said that the government was yet to receive detailed schedule of the visit from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed arrangements for Modi’s visit with DGP P. Mahendar Reddy, SCR general manager Arun Kumar, RFCL CEO A.K. Jain, special CS Sunil Sharma, special secretary (home) Ravi Gupta, additional DG Jithender and Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand.