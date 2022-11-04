  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 New Parliament build ...
Nation, Current Affairs

New Parliament building work going on at very fast pace: Hardeep Puri

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2022, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2022, 6:29 pm IST
File photo of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
 File photo of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

KOCHI: With less than a month to go for the November deadline, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said construction work of the new Parliament building is going on at a very fast pace.

The government has been maintaining that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building.

On August 4, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore had told Lok Sabha that the physical progress of the new Parliament building is 70 per cent and the month of November is the deadline to complete the project.

Addressing a press conference here after inaugurating '15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Expo', Puri said there are over 4,000 people working round-the- clock on the project.

Responding to PTI's question on whether the project would meet the deadline, he said, "I go there (construction site) every week. The work is going on at very fast pace. We have something 4,000 people working round-the-clock on it."

On the completion of the project, the minister said it was up to the government to make the announcement regarding the date.

Puri asserted that the construction work is processing very well.

Generally, the winter session of Parliament takes place in November-December. The new building will be triangular in shape and the National Emblem has been installed at the new structure.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

In December 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building which will have modern facilities. Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the building.

The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government will also construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

...
Tags: hardeep singh puri, new parliament, rashtrapati bhavan, narendra modi


Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas

A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified: Prosecution tells court

rime Minister Narendra Modi meets family members of victims of the suspension bridge collapse, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (PTI Photo)

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134; rescue operation on

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat on October 31 (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->