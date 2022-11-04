  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 Kejriwal shuts prima ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kejriwal shuts primary schools as pollution worsens in Delhi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2022, 3:00 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2022, 4:54 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of spike in pollution levels in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of the entire north India and the Centre should take steps to address it.

“This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won't help,” he asserted.
The city continued to reel under the eye-stinging pollution with air quality recorded in the ''severe'' category even on Friday.

Kejriwal announced that from Saturday onwards, classes up to fifth standard will be closed and outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard will be suspended.

“We are also mulling over implementing odd even scheme for plying of vehicles,” he said.

The chief minister was joined by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.
Kejriwal accepted that the stubble burning happening in Punjab was his party's responsibility since its government is there.

“Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year's time to address the issue,” Kejriwal said.

Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble. “We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce,” he stressed.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, on Friday agreed to list for hearing on November 10 a PIL seeking issuance of fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb rising air pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

“Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation, the lawyer said, adding that Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning.

List it on November 10, the CJI said.

Tags: delhi pollution, primary schools, air pollution


