  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 CM Jagan exemplifies ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Jagan exemplifies ease of doing business in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Placing of foundation stone for the ₹257 crore plant being set up by Assago Industries Private Limited at Gummalladuddi village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday. (Twitter/@sreeharipudi)
 Placing of foundation stone for the ₹257 crore plant being set up by Assago Industries Private Limited at Gummalladuddi village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday. (Twitter/@sreeharipudi)

GUMMALLADUDDI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attributed credit to AP’s best practices and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for setting up an ethanol plant in just six months of it being proposed.

Himself placing the foundation stone for the ₹257 crore plant being set up by Assago Industries Private Limited at Gummalladuddi village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday, he disclosed that its proposal had come from Tech Mahindra chief managing director C.P. Gurnani when they met in Davos last May.

“Gurnani talked about his son Ashish, director of Assago Industries, planning to set up a biofuel (ethanol) plant and looking for an appropriate place to do so. I invited him to visit AP. Within just six months, we have given them all requisite permissions for setting up the plant. Today we are performing the bhumi puja for it. This is the best example of Ease of Doing Business being practiced in Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the gathering on the occasion.

The CM said the upcoming ethanol plant will generate employment for 300 to 400 persons directly or indirectly, as legislation is in place that 75 percent of jobs must be provided to locals.

He disclosed that farmers will also benefit from the plant, especially when their paddy is damaged due to cyclonic storms or floods. The discoloured and broken rice, as also maize, can be used to run the plant. Farmers will get a good price even for their damaged produce, he pointed out.

Further, by-products of the ethanol plant will help produce high-quality protein, which will serve as feed for cattle, fish and chicken.

The Chief Minister hoped the Tech Mahindra MD would have realised how fast AP administration works. He wanted the MD to become an ambassador for Andhra Pradesh in the country for setting up more industries in the state, so that younger generation can get tremendous employment opportunities.

Earlier, Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani said, “When I met the AP CM in Davos, he asked me about my contribution to AP in emerging technologies. I strongly believe that AP CM has the vision and commitment for industrially developing the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said YSRC government is coming up with an action plan to attract ₹1.50 lakh crore worth of investments to AP, which will help provide employment to nearly two lakh people in the days to come.

Responding to a request from Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu, CM Jagan announced sanction of ₹50 crore for developing the Yeleru right canal, which will help farmers irrigate an ayacut of 15,000 acres.

 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ethanol, it firm tech mahindra, andhra pradesh news, assago industries private limited
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey of tahkhanas

A view of Gyanvapi mosque. (Photo: ANI)

SC affirms death penalty of LeT terrorist in 2000 Red Fort attack case

The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

Govt policies stable, predictable, futuristic; new work culture: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant, in Vadodara, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

At least 60 dead as century-old Gujarat bridge collapses 4 days after reopening

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->