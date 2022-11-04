CM Jagan exemplifies ease of doing business in AP

Placing of foundation stone for the ₹257 crore plant being set up by Assago Industries Private Limited at Gummalladuddi village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday. (Twitter/@sreeharipudi)

GUMMALLADUDDI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy attributed credit to AP’s best practices and ‘Ease of Doing Business’ for setting up an ethanol plant in just six months of it being proposed.

Himself placing the foundation stone for the ₹257 crore plant being set up by Assago Industries Private Limited at Gummalladuddi village in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Friday, he disclosed that its proposal had come from Tech Mahindra chief managing director C.P. Gurnani when they met in Davos last May.

“Gurnani talked about his son Ashish, director of Assago Industries, planning to set up a biofuel (ethanol) plant and looking for an appropriate place to do so. I invited him to visit AP. Within just six months, we have given them all requisite permissions for setting up the plant. Today we are performing the bhumi puja for it. This is the best example of Ease of Doing Business being practiced in Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the gathering on the occasion.

The CM said the upcoming ethanol plant will generate employment for 300 to 400 persons directly or indirectly, as legislation is in place that 75 percent of jobs must be provided to locals.

He disclosed that farmers will also benefit from the plant, especially when their paddy is damaged due to cyclonic storms or floods. The discoloured and broken rice, as also maize, can be used to run the plant. Farmers will get a good price even for their damaged produce, he pointed out.

Further, by-products of the ethanol plant will help produce high-quality protein, which will serve as feed for cattle, fish and chicken.

The Chief Minister hoped the Tech Mahindra MD would have realised how fast AP administration works. He wanted the MD to become an ambassador for Andhra Pradesh in the country for setting up more industries in the state, so that younger generation can get tremendous employment opportunities.

Earlier, Tech Mahindra MD Gurnani said, “When I met the AP CM in Davos, he asked me about my contribution to AP in emerging technologies. I strongly believe that AP CM has the vision and commitment for industrially developing the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, industries minister Gudivada Amarnath said YSRC government is coming up with an action plan to attract ₹1.50 lakh crore worth of investments to AP, which will help provide employment to nearly two lakh people in the days to come.

Responding to a request from Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Chanti Babu, CM Jagan announced sanction of ₹50 crore for developing the Yeleru right canal, which will help farmers irrigate an ayacut of 15,000 acres.