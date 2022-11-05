  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2022 100-day countdown fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

100-day countdown for ‘Formula E’ race in Hyderabad begins

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 5, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Formula-E will be held in the same way as Formula One, but the vehicles will be battery-powered e-vehicles with a top speed of over 300 km per hour. (Photo By Arrangement)
 Formula-E will be held in the same way as Formula One, but the vehicles will be battery-powered e-vehicles with a top speed of over 300 km per hour. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The 100-day countdown to the much awaited ‘Formula E’ race of the ninth season to be held here on February 11 next, began on Friday in New Delhi.

The programme was held in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others. Singh reminded that only 12 countries in the world were hosting the Formula-E Prix event, and India was one of them.

Apart from Hyderabad , the race will be held in London, Berlin, Rome, Sao Paulo, Mexico, Jakarta, Cape Town, Monaco, Diriyah (Saudi Arabia).

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said in his message to mark the occasion, “Hyderabad has reached the level of many global cities with this event. Now this is also included in many aspects for Hyderabad to be recognised in the world city. This event will be organised efficiently in Hyderabad.”

Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said that the Formula-E Prix the event would be held every year and Hyderabad would emerge as a global leader in 'e-mobility'.

According to the organisers, Formula-E will be held in the same way as Formula One, but the vehicles will be battery-powered e-vehicles with a top speed of over 300 km per hour. The races next year will feature Generation-3 cars and the battery featured modern technology and fast recharging technology.

...
Tags: formula e, hardeep singh puri, niti aayog, amitabh kant, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Adivasis tell TS not to mess with ST List

Vanasthalipuram police arrested an inspector working in the Hyderabad south zone police control room (Image credit: Social media)

Inspector arrested for assaulting constables

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File)

AP HC issues stay on demolition of houses for road widening at Ippatam

The Banjara Hills school, where a four-year-old was raped, reopened after its licence was reinstated. — Representational Image/DC

No one cares about the pain we are going through: Victim's father



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI)

At least 60 dead as century-old Gujarat bridge collapses 4 days after reopening

Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Several people have suffered injuries, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Bridge collapse: PM condoles loss of lives, says there won't be laxity in relief ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar (ANI)

Gujarat bridge collapse: Death toll rises to 134; rescue operation on

Rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed at Morbi in Gujarat on October 31 (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Enemies trying to break India's unity, we need to stand firm: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that enemies were trying to break India's unity and the country should stand firm against any such attempts. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->