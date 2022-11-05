100-day countdown for ‘Formula E’ race in Hyderabad begins

Formula-E will be held in the same way as Formula One, but the vehicles will be battery-powered e-vehicles with a top speed of over 300 km per hour. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The 100-day countdown to the much awaited ‘Formula E’ race of the ninth season to be held here on February 11 next, began on Friday in New Delhi.

The programme was held in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and others. Singh reminded that only 12 countries in the world were hosting the Formula-E Prix event, and India was one of them.

Apart from Hyderabad , the race will be held in London, Berlin, Rome, Sao Paulo, Mexico, Jakarta, Cape Town, Monaco, Diriyah (Saudi Arabia).

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said in his message to mark the occasion, “Hyderabad has reached the level of many global cities with this event. Now this is also included in many aspects for Hyderabad to be recognised in the world city. This event will be organised efficiently in Hyderabad.”

Special chief secretary Arvind Kumar said that the Formula-E Prix the event would be held every year and Hyderabad would emerge as a global leader in 'e-mobility'.

According to the organisers, Formula-E will be held in the same way as Formula One, but the vehicles will be battery-powered e-vehicles with a top speed of over 300 km per hour. The races next year will feature Generation-3 cars and the battery featured modern technology and fast recharging technology.