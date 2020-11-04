The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2020 COVID-19 situation u ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 situation under control in Kerala, say experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Nov 4, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2020, 11:27 pm IST
For the last one week, the daily caseload is showing a stable trend without any big surge.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

KOCHI: Even as the COVID-19 transmission graph is on a downward trend in the country, Kerala’s pandemic case graph has been plateauing. For the last one week, the daily caseload is showing a stable trend without any big surge. In the last week, the state has been reporting an average of 6,600 to 8,700 cases while the daily caseload crossed 10,000 and 11,000 during the initial weeks of October.

The doubling interval of the cases has also increased. In mid September, the doubling time was 23.2 days which further came down to 17.2 days by October first week and the time interval has now increased to 41.1 days.

 

On Tuesday, 6,862 fresh cases were reported of the 61,138 samples tested. The number of samples tested per day is nearly 50,000 to 60,000 for the last couple of weeks. The test positivity rate which reached 15 per cent during the initial weeks of October has dipped to 11.2 per cent. The number of deaths reported per day is hovering around 25 to 29. The state has been maintaining a very low fatality rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

The public health experts had earlier pointed out chances for stabilisation of the virus graph by the end of October.

 

“For the last couple of weeks, the daily case graph is showing a steady trend. If people strictly follow the health protocol, the state may see a downward trend in coming months. But, we can conclusively say that the situation is under control when the test positivity rate is less than five per cent, which is still around 11 percent. Still, it is a good sign that the positivity rate has dipped,” said Dr. Joseph Chacko, state president of Kerala Government Medical Officers Association.

“However, the upcoming Sabarimala pilgrim season and the local body elections are likely to upset the steady transmission graph. Though the pilgrims with COVID-19 negative certificates will be allowed to enter the Ayyappa temple, drivers, cleaners and other people coming with pilgrims might spread the virus as negative certificates are not mandatory for them. The local body election is another major concern as social distancing norms and other protocols will not be followed strictly during the campaign and election process. There are chances for increase in mortality rate if preventive measures are not taken during massive exercise like elections as the vulnerable groups will be exposed,” he added.

 

Though it is too early to predict the descending phase of virus transmission in the state, the health experts are relieved over the high number of recoveries and steady case graph.

The state has so far reported 1559 deaths and the number of active cases is 84,713.

“I think the surge has stopped and the graph is plateauing out slowly. The state is likely to see a downward trend by this month's end. If people follow social distancing and hygiene norms and behave with commonsense, the situation will improve much by January. I hope by January or February, Kerala can go back to 80 per cent normalcy,” said a health expert on condition of anonymity.

 

He added that despite allegations that COVID-19 deaths are not being properly reported, Kerala's numbers are way better than the global figures. He further added that even if 50 percent of deaths are being reported, the state is still in a better position compared to Europe, US and UK.

...
Tags: coronavirus in kerala, kerala covid-19
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Srisailam temple

Srisailam master plan to have ultramodern facilities for pilgrims

Arnab Goswami

Republic TV boss Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody

Municipal authorities collected Rs 752.62 crore from April 1 to November 4, 2020.

AP registers 19.40% rise in property tax collections in current fiscal

Number of mental health cases increased by 75 per cent in population during this period

Covid fear still pushing one in five into depression



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India protests as Saudi currency excludes J&K, Ladakh from India’s map

The new banknote, reportedly a 20 Riyal one, apparently show the two UTs as a separate territory. (Twitter)

Assam-Mizoram border blockade back just a week after resolution

Hundreds of trucks carrying essential supplies to Mizoram were once again stranded on National Highway 306, the life-line of the state. (Representative Image)

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

India, 'Quad' members participate in Malabar naval exercise amid China tensions

Scenes from today's Malabar Exercise.

Munger violence: CISF report says police firing in the air instigated crowd

The Munger incident got political heated up on Friday after a report claimed that the state police fired in the air (Representative Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham