CM Kejriwal says Delhi is now facing third wave of coronavirus

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2020, 2:57 pm IST
Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 4 lakh
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP)
 A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Even as India's overall coronavirus cases continue to fall, health officials say that New Delhi is in the grip of its third and worst wave of infections yet. (AP)

Delhi facing third wave of coronavirus: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the city has seen a jump in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few days and it can be called a "third wave".

 

Kejriwal said people do not need to panic and the government was monitoring the situation regularly.

"Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it a third wave," he told reporters.

"We have been monitoring the situation continuously and there is no need to panic. We will take whatever steps are needed," the chief minister said.      

The government's priority is to give best treatment and healthcare facilities to COVID-19 patients in Delhi and to keep the death rate as low as possible, he said.

 

The chief minister said there was no shortage of beds for coronavirus patients in the city. 

"However, there is scarcity of ICU beds in some big, private hospitals. But we are trying to set things right," he said.

"The Delhi government had increased their numbers (ICU beds in private hospitals) but unfortunately, the Delhi High Court stayed our decision. We are moving the Supreme Court today to urge it to vacate the stay," Kejriwal said. 

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 4 lakh, even as the positivity rate stood at 11.29 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city. The previous highest single-day spike till date here - 5,891 cases - was recorded on Friday.

 

The 6,725 fresh cases came out of the 59,540 tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-eight new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll in the national capital to 6,652, according to the bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

