We’re ready, if needed will impose NSA: UP Police chief ahead of Ayodhya verdict

ANI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 9:52 am IST
The top court is expected to deliver its verdict on Ayodhya dispute before November 17, when CJI Gogoi retires.
"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said in Hardoi on Sunday.
 "We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said in Hardoi on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Hardoi: Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh said that the state police was ready and if needed the National Security Act (NSA) will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order.

"We are absolutely ready. Under no circumstances, anybody will be allowed to take law in hand. Our Intelligence machinery is geared up. If needed, the National Security Act will be imposed on elements who attempt to disrupt law and order," Singh said in Hardoi on Sunday.

 

A five-judge Supreme Court bench heard the Ayodhya case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days and reserved its verdict on October 16.

The top court is expected to deliver its verdict on a dispute over the ownership of 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh before November 17, when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires.

The Hindu parties, during the hearing, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the birthplace or "janm sthan" of Lord Ram while the Muslim parties claimed the title over the land, saying Muslims had ownership of the land since 1528 when the mosque was built.

 

