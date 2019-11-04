Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 Smog covers Delhi, 3 ...
Smog covers Delhi, 37 flights get diverted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 12:46 am IST
The disruption in the Delhi airport has delayed six flights at the Hyderabad airport.
Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi was enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Sunday morning. (Photo: AP)
 Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi was enveloped in a thick layer of smog on Sunday morning. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Low visibility due to heavy smog disrupted flight operations at the Delhi airport on Sunday, with 37 flights diverted to other airports and more than 250 departures and 300 arrivals delayed, officials said.

The disruption in the Delhi airport has delayed six flights at the Hyderabad airport.

 

According to officials of the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, flights that were coming to Hyderabad from Delhi, were either delayed or diverted owing to the lack of visibility.

Air India officials confirmed that there were a few flights that originated from Delhi, which were diverted to other airports since there was ‘solid fog’ on the runway, which reduced the visibility of the pilots.

