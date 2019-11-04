Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 K'taka Cong urg ...
K'taka Cong urges SC to take on record clip of CM Yeddy in MLAs disqualification case

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 11:38 am IST
A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it will consult CJI for constituting the bench on Tuesday to consider the fresh material.
The top court had on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Karnataka Congress on Monday requested the Supreme Court hearing the MLA disqualification case to take on record a fresh clip in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was purportedly referring to rebel MLAs.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said it will consult Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for constituting the bench on Tuesday to consider the fresh material given by the Karnataka Congress.

 

A purported clip of Yediyurappa expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 Assembly bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies had surfaced on Friday.

In the clip, he was purportedly heard saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumbai during the final days of the coalition government under BJP national President Amit Shah's watch. He had purportedly hit out at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognizing their "sacrifice", behind party coming to power.

The top court had on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government.

 

