Kerala received 51 per cent excess rain as on November 3

Kochi: Kerala has received 51 percent excess rain as on November 3 during the current north-east monsoon beginning from Oc-tober 1, according to the data by Indian Meteoro-logical Department. The IMD data showed the state received 496.8 mm rainfall as on November 3 compared with the normal average of 329.5 mm.

Kasargod district topped with 116 percent excess rains followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 96 and 91 percent respectively. The twin cyclone in Arabian Sea, an unusual phenomenon helped the heavy rainfall throughout the state. Idukki is the only district that had not received any excess rains in during the period under review.

The rains received ending November 3 is in fact higher than the total rainfall received by the state in October-December period in 2018, according IMD data. The state had received 465.6 mm rains last year in Oct-Dec as against the normal average of 480.7 mm.

Climate scientists feel that the state may receive another spell of rains under the influence of a possible low pressure likely to develop in Bay of Bengal by November 7.