Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 Kerala received 51 p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala received 51 per cent excess rain as on November 3

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 1:51 am IST
The IMD data showed the state received 496.8 mm rainfall as on November 3 compared with the normal average of 329.5 mm.
Kasargod district topped with 116 percent excess rains followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 96 and 91 percent respectively.
 Kasargod district topped with 116 percent excess rains followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 96 and 91 percent respectively.

Kochi: Kerala has received 51 percent excess rain as on November 3 during the current north-east monsoon beginning from Oc-tober 1, according to the data by Indian Meteoro-logical Department. The IMD data showed the state received 496.8 mm rainfall as on November 3 compared with the normal average of 329.5 mm.

Kasargod district topped with 116 percent excess rains followed by Kozhikode and Ernakulam with 96 and 91 percent respectively. The twin cyclone in Arabian Sea, an unusual phenomenon helped the heavy rainfall throughout the state. Idukki is the only district that had not received any excess rains in during the period under review.

 

The rains received ending November 3 is in fact higher than the total rainfall received by the state in October-December period in 2018, according IMD data. The state had received 465.6 mm rains last year in Oct-Dec as against the normal average of 480.7 mm.

Climate scientists feel that the state may receive another spell of rains under the influence of a possible low pressure likely to develop in Bay of Bengal by November 7.

...
Tags: heavy rains
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK to discuss local bodies polls in Tamil Nadu

The bench comprising its president M. Mony and member R. Baskarkumaravel said M/s. Queens International Express committed deficiency in service.

Courier firm fined Rs 45,000 for not delivering Deepavali gifts

Prapti Foundation volunteers teaching students at an Anganwadi centre in Bengaluru

Prapti Foundation: Using Body, Brain for quality of education

RTC staff union calls strike today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dark cloud or a cloud with a silver-lining?

The entire data Mat had accumulated over his lifetime, including his daughter’s pictures, had been erased.

Hoardings pose danger in Sarjapura

The hoarding frames on Sarjapura Main Road that pose a danger to the lives of pedestrians (Photo: DC)

To cap borewells is cheap; why then do children die?

The site of the accident near Tiruchy which received saturation TV coverage.

Bengaluru: Who’ll be DG&IGP? Top cops throw in their caps

State police chief Neelamani N. Raju

Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes draws flak

Stating that Thiruvalluvar was beyond caste, class, religions and that his poetic legacy and wisdom belonged to the entire humanity, the CPI(M) leader said his party strongly condemned the attempts to recast the saint-poet in a Hindutva mode.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham