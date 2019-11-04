Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 Devils hearing our W ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Devils hearing our Whatsapp conversations, says Asaduddin Owaisi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 4, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Mr Owaisi said even cellphones were not secure.
Asaduddin Owaisi
 Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted the BJP over the Whatsapp spyware fiasco and demanded that the Modi government summon Israel’s ambassador and ask him about the snooping instead of questioning the management of the social messaging platform.

Mr Owaisi said even cellphones were not secure. “Devils are hearing our conversations on Whatsapp. We have learnt that an Israeli company has sold a technology to the Israeli government, which can get access to any cell phone,” he said.

 

“Your conversation taking place in homes can be heard through phones.”

He was speaking at a meeting to felicitate MIM MLAs who won Assembly seats in Maharashtra and Bihar.

“Our government should summon the Israeli ambassador and lodge our protest, expressing displeasure over access gained to Indian phones,” Mr Owaisi said.

“Our nuclear plants are being attacked by malware, but there is a stillness in the country,” he said.

