Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 Delhi’s &lsquo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi’s ‘odd-even’ aimed at curbing pollution risk

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Nov 4, 2019, 1:12 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 1:50 am IST
Air quality to remain severe due to ‘unfavourable’ winds.
A blanket of haze over Delhi thickened this morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points. (Photo: ANI)
 A blanket of haze over Delhi thickened this morning with the national capital's pollution levels increasing overnight by around 50 points. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A week after Diwali, pollution levels in Delhi-NCR region and nearby areas shot up again on Sunday morning, with the air quality bordering on the “severe plus” category at several places. Pollution also led to a major disruption at Delhi airport as 37 flights were diverted to other airports due to heavy smog. At one point, the city’s Air Quality Index shot up to 625 at around 10 am, the highest this year.

Declaring a public health emergency, Delhi’s AAP government has already ordered closure of schools till Tuesday. Schools in neighbouring Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad will also remain shut till Tuesday.

 

In order to bring down the pollution levels, the AAP government is implementing the third edition of the 12-day “odd-even” car rationing scheme in Delhi from Monday.

The scheme will not be implemented on Sunday, November 10, and the restrictions will also apply to the vehicles with the registration numbers of other states.

As per the road-rationing scheme, private diesel, petrol and CNG-run cars will remain off the roads for six days if their number plates end with an even number and vehicles having a number plate ending in an odd number will be off the roads for five days.

Like previous editions, all women and two-wheelers, which form the bulk of all vehicles in Delhi, will be exempt from the scheme. CNG-run private vehicles too have been exempted.

Cars with children in school uniform  and those involved in medical emergencies have also been exempted.

Asked how law enforcement agencies will deal with parents coming back after dropping children or going to pick them up in the afternoon, a senior official said: “They will be let off only on the basis of trust.”  

He said cars driven or occupied by differently-abled people have also been exempted.

With farmers still defying the ban on stubble burning in the neighbouring states, a blanket of haze which has engulfed Punjab and Haryana has also extended to Delhi.

The city’s air quality is likely to stay “severe” due to calm winds, that are unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, according to government air quality monitor Safar.

Top officials review health emergency

With a public health emergency declared in the national capital and regions surrounding it due to severe air pollution, the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday asked the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana to monitor the situation in districts under their jurisdiction on a 24x7 basis.

Official sources said principal secretary to PM,  P.K. Mishra, reviewed the situation arising out of the severe air pollution in the national capital region and other parts of north India. Senior officials  joined the meeting through video conferencing.

...
Tags: delhi pollution


Latest From Nation

Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK to discuss local bodies polls in Tamil Nadu

The bench comprising its president M. Mony and member R. Baskarkumaravel said M/s. Queens International Express committed deficiency in service.

Courier firm fined Rs 45,000 for not delivering Deepavali gifts

Prapti Foundation volunteers teaching students at an Anganwadi centre in Bengaluru

Prapti Foundation: Using Body, Brain for quality of education

RTC staff union calls strike today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

To cap borewells is cheap; why then do children die?

The site of the accident near Tiruchy which received saturation TV coverage.

Bengaluru: Who’ll be DG&IGP? Top cops throw in their caps

State police chief Neelamani N. Raju

Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes draws flak

Stating that Thiruvalluvar was beyond caste, class, religions and that his poetic legacy and wisdom belonged to the entire humanity, the CPI(M) leader said his party strongly condemned the attempts to recast the saint-poet in a Hindutva mode.

I didn’t topple H D Kumaraswamy, upset MLAs did: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah

BJP supports Pawan March, says Ravela Kishore Babu

Ravela Kishore Babu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham