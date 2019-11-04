Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 BJP MP Vijay Goel vi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP MP Vijay Goel violates odd-even scheme, pays Rs 4000 fine

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 3:32 pm IST
Reacting to Goel's protest, Sisodia said the BJP leader's job was to do politics and he had no solution to the problem.
Goel's car featured slogans that said 'pradushan ki zimmedar Kejriwal sarkar, odd-even hai bekar' and termed the scheme a drama. (Photo: ANI)
 Goel's car featured slogans that said 'pradushan ki zimmedar Kejriwal sarkar, odd-even hai bekar' and termed the scheme a drama. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday violated the odd-even rationing scheme by driving an SUV with an odd last digit in its registration number and termed the initiative "an election stunt" by the Kejriwal government. He termed it a "symbolic protest" against the scheme.

Reacting to Goel's protest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP leader's job was to do politics and he had no solution to the problem. He said if Goel was so concerned about the people of Delhi, then he should have asked Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to convene a meeting with the states to deal with the menace of pollution.

 

Earlier, BJP vice president Shyam Jaju and other party leaders accompanied Goel in the saffron SUV which he drove from his residence on Ashoka Road, before being stopped near Janpath by traffic police personnel who challaned him.

Violation of the odd-even rule is punishable with a fine of Rs 4,000. The fine was Rs 2,000 in earlier two editions of the initiative in 2016. According to the scheme, non-transport vehicles having odd or even last digit of registration number are allowed to run on odd and even dates, respectively.

Goel's car featured slogans that said 'pradushan ki zimmedar Kejriwal sarkar, odd-even hai bekar' and termed the scheme a drama.

"I am doing this as a symbolic protest against the Kejriwal government's failure to do anything in five years to curb the pollution in Delhi. It is now enacting a drama and election stunt in view of the coming assembly polls through odd-even scheme," Goel told reporters at his residence.

Hitting out at the BJP leader, Sisodia said, "Now when there are clouds of pollution over Delhi, he (Goel) says he will break the odd-even rule. People of Delhi have stopped construction of their houses, let him start construction, they (people) have stopped using generators, let him do that. It is his wish. If he wants to spread pollution, let him do that."

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot later met Goel with a bouquet of flower, urging him not to violate the rule as it was aimed at bringing down pollution. Gahlot said that people of Delhi are following the scheme and BJP's protest by violating it was wrong.

The odd-even scheme will continue from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15. Goel also violated the second edition of odd-even rule in April 2016. The scheme was introduced in Delhi by the AAP government in January 2016 to fight high level of air pollution.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: delhi air pollution, air quality index, vijay goel, manish sisodia, odd-even scheme
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

While the Goa chief minister's office (CMO) has not issued any official statement on the meeting with Javadekar, a state government official claimed it was 'fruitful'. (Photo: File)

All party delegation under Goa CM meets Javadekar on Mahadayi

As the air quality in the national capital deteriorates to “severe” category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday stood at 500, many Indians were wondering if Delhi indeed deserves to be called the national capital in the first place. (Photo: File)

After Delhi choked into smog, Indians want to shift national capital

The meeting was convened by Azad who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File)

Opposition leaders meet to discuss economic issues, RCEP agreement

A Dalit youth was allegedly stripped and flogged while another was abused and assaulted by a group of men at a roadside eatery in Sabarmati Tol Naka area of Ahmedabad on Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

2 Dalit youth stripped, assaulted after argument with Ahmedabad eatery owner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Thiruvalluvar statue vandalised, investigation ordered

The passerby noticed the desecrated statue and informed the Tamil University police. (Photo: ANI)

'Missing' Amaravati from India's new map sparks row between YSRCP, TDP

Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital was Naidu’s idea and dream project. (Photo: Andhra Pradesh government)

Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, air quality index remains severe

The district administration in Haryana on November 2 had also penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500. (Photo: ANI)

‘Not how we can live!' SC raps Centre, Delhi govt over rising pollution level

It noted that the situation in Delhi is grim and asked the Centre and state government about the actions they intend to take to reduce the pollution. (Photo: AP)

1 civilian killed, 15 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market

A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham