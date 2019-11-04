Nation Current Affairs 04 Nov 2019 BJP issues gag order ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP issues gag order on its MLAs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 12:56 am IST
The BJP which has offered the Deputy CM’s post to the Sena is also keeping a watchful eye on developments in its ally’s camp.
The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxies” — the Saamna and Mr Raut.
 The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxies” — the Saamna and Mr Raut.

New Delhi: Remaining firm on its stand of “no negotiation” on the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra, the BJP has told its leaders not to react either to Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna or its editor Sanjay Raut’’s statements over government formation.

The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxies” — the Saamna and Mr Raut.

 

Deadlock continues over the government formation between the two parties which remain adamant on their stand on the so-called 50:50 power sharing agreement.

With 120 MLAs, including Independents and smaller parties, the BJP is hopeful of retaining power in the state, either with the Shiv Sena or without it. Sources disclosed that BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah was supposed to talk to Mr Thackeray over government formation but the BJP leadership is miffed with Mr Raut’s statements.

The BJP which has offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to the Sena is also keeping a watchful eye on developments in its ally’s camp. Some of the Sena MLAs are not in favour of siding with the Congress and the NCP due to ideological differences, while some are worried about the stability of the government.

The term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288 member Assembly, the Shiv Sena bagged 56, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expected to meet on Monday over the Maharashtra issue, Mr Raut has claimed that the Sena had the support of ‘more than 170 MLAs’ and also that a Shiv Sena Chief Minister “would take oath at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area.”

The Sena’s mouthpiece, has also dared the BJP to impose President’s Rule or prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Notwithstanding the delay over government formation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked BJP MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and announced an assistance of `10,000 crore to farmers for crop damages due to unseasonal rain. He also visited the rain hit areas.

When asked about government formation, Mr Fadnavis, who was in Akola on Sunday, said, “The deadlock will end soon and a new government will be formed soon. A caretaker government has limitations in taking decisions. But our (caretaker) government is working to ensure relief for farmers. I am hopeful that the government will be formed soon.”

Mr Thackeray, who visited rain-hit areas in Aurangabad, said “people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.”

Also, NDA allies in Maharashta, RPI(A), Swabhimani Paksha and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha met Governor Bhagawt Singh Koshiyari on Saturday.

RPI(A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai said that the Governor will begin consultations with political parties over government formation.

...
Tags: shiv sena


Latest From Nation

Edappadi K Palaniswami.

AIADMK to discuss local bodies polls in Tamil Nadu

The bench comprising its president M. Mony and member R. Baskarkumaravel said M/s. Queens International Express committed deficiency in service.

Courier firm fined Rs 45,000 for not delivering Deepavali gifts

Prapti Foundation volunteers teaching students at an Anganwadi centre in Bengaluru

Prapti Foundation: Using Body, Brain for quality of education

RTC staff union calls strike today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Asaduddin Owaisi okays privatisation but says keep the letter ‘Z’

Asaduddin Owaisi

RTC conductor who suffered stroke dies, protests break out

A protesting woman is pushed on to a truck by police personnel, to be arrested. She was protesting during the funeral procession of E. Ravinder

Infant, woman die in Hindupur hospital

The infant was found to be suffering from a breathing problem and was shifted to the paediatric ward to provide artificial respiration. While there, a short circuit occurred in the paediatric ward and the oxygen units failed. This resulted in the death of the two-hour-old infant.

Hyderabad: Police to give protection to staff at work

The police said that employees who are willing to resume their duties need not worry, as sufficient security would be provided to them at every depot under the supervision of an officer of inspector rank.

JAC says K Chandrasekhar Rao sowing seeds of confusion

Ashwathama Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham