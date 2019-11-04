BJP issues gag order on its MLAs

The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxies” — the Saamna and Mr Raut.

New Delhi: Remaining firm on its stand of “no negotiation” on the Chief Minister’s post in Maharashtra, the BJP has told its leaders not to react either to Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna or its editor Sanjay Raut’’s statements over government formation.

The BJP, sources said, has told its leaders that the party will not react to the Sena or its chief Uddhav Thackeray’s “unofficial proxies” — the Saamna and Mr Raut.

Deadlock continues over the government formation between the two parties which remain adamant on their stand on the so-called 50:50 power sharing agreement.

With 120 MLAs, including Independents and smaller parties, the BJP is hopeful of retaining power in the state, either with the Shiv Sena or without it. Sources disclosed that BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah was supposed to talk to Mr Thackeray over government formation but the BJP leadership is miffed with Mr Raut’s statements.

The BJP which has offered the Deputy Chief Minister’s post to the Sena is also keeping a watchful eye on developments in its ally’s camp. Some of the Sena MLAs are not in favour of siding with the Congress and the NCP due to ideological differences, while some are worried about the stability of the government.

The term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 9. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288 member Assembly, the Shiv Sena bagged 56, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54 and the Congress won 44 seats.

With Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar expected to meet on Monday over the Maharashtra issue, Mr Raut has claimed that the Sena had the support of ‘more than 170 MLAs’ and also that a Shiv Sena Chief Minister “would take oath at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai’s Dadar area.”

The Sena’s mouthpiece, has also dared the BJP to impose President’s Rule or prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Notwithstanding the delay over government formation, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked BJP MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and announced an assistance of `10,000 crore to farmers for crop damages due to unseasonal rain. He also visited the rain hit areas.

When asked about government formation, Mr Fadnavis, who was in Akola on Sunday, said, “The deadlock will end soon and a new government will be formed soon. A caretaker government has limitations in taking decisions. But our (caretaker) government is working to ensure relief for farmers. I am hopeful that the government will be formed soon.”

Mr Thackeray, who visited rain-hit areas in Aurangabad, said “people will come to know in the coming days if his party will be in power.”

Also, NDA allies in Maharashta, RPI(A), Swabhimani Paksha and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha met Governor Bhagawt Singh Koshiyari on Saturday.

RPI(A) chief and Union minister Ramdas Athawale in Mumbai said that the Governor will begin consultations with political parties over government formation.