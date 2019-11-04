1 civilian killed, 15 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and 15 others were injured as terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, police said.
The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area. Terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market area here on Monday, leaving several persons injured, police said.
Further details are awaited.
Tags: jammu and kashmir, grenade attack, j&k police, srinagar, market
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar