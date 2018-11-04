search on deccanchronicle.com
Uttarakhand BJP leader sacked after woman party worker accuses him of sex harassment

ANI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Woman alleged Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters, sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.
Sanjay Kumar had been holding the post in BJP's Uttarakhand unit for the last seven years. (Photo: Facebook)
Dehradun: The BJP on Sunday sacked its Uttarakhand general secretary Sanjay Kumar after a woman party worker accused him of sexual harassment. Kumar had been a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner before he took charge of the BJP's post in the hill state.

He had been holding the post for the last seven years before he was sacked by the ruling party over sex harassment allegations.

 

The woman alleged Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters, sent derogatory messages and cheated her promising he would give her a job.

Several women across all fields have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, after the #MeToo movement started gaining traction in India.

Last month, the chief of Congress-affiliated NSUI, Fairoz Khan, stepped down from his post following charges of sexual harassment. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had accepted his resignation, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

Tags: bjp, sanjay kumar, #metoo, #metoo india
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun




