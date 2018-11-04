search on deccanchronicle.com
Upset over TDP-Cong alliance, NTR's wife pens letter, wants his 'rebirth'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 4:55 pm IST
In a unique protest, Parvathi has placed a four-page letter at the NTR’s ‘samadhi’ in Hyderabad asking him to come back.
New Delhi: With Telugu Desam Party joining hands with Congress, the party founder N T Rama Rao's widow Lakshmi Parvathi has "requested" her deceased husband to "take rebirth to save the self-respect of Telugu people."

In a unique protest, Parvathi has placed a four-page letter at the NTR’s ‘samadhi’ in Hyderabad asking him to come back. She pleaded NTR to take a rebirth to cleanse the politics and restore the self-respect of Telugus.

 

The legendary actor-turned-politician had formed TDP in 1982 on the plank of Telugu self-respect.

Rao’s widow is upset over the fact that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decided to befriend the Congress.

"I am waiting for the day when people of Andhra Pradesh will get back their self-respect, said Parvathi, who sat in silence for a few minutes at the NTR memorial.

On Thursday, Naidu met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and agreed to bury the past and work together to defeat Modi government in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Parvathi wrote that this action of Naidu for personal gains caused pain to crores of followers and admirers of NTR.

Parvathi was second wife of NTR. He married her in 1993, a few months before he returned to power with a landslide victory. However, NTR's son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt and became chief minister in August 1995, citing Parvathi's growing interference in administration and party affairs.

NTR died in January 1996 and since then Parvathi has been living in political oblivion.

