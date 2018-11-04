search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Windies 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav rips apart Caribbean middle-order
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP to appoint 100 'tripe talaq pramukhs' to help instant divorce victims in UP

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 6:50 pm IST
'Triple talaq pramukhs' will be appointed for each of the 93 'organisational districts' and 6 regional units of BJP in the state.
Alam said the candidates will likely be finalised after Diwali followed by a survey in December to ascertain the total number of triple talaq victims in the state. (Representational Image)
 Alam said the candidates will likely be finalised after Diwali followed by a survey in December to ascertain the total number of triple talaq victims in the state. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh BJP will soon be appointing about 100 women as 'teen talaq pramukhs' across the state to ensure rehabilitation of the victims and their children, a party leader said on Sunday.

Nazia Alam, secretary of UP Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority wing, who will be the overall in-charge, said 'triple talaq pramukhs' will be appointed for each of the 93 'organisational districts' and six regional units of the saffron party in the state.

 

"Educated women who have sound knowledge of Shariat and law and who can bring a social change in the lives of the victims of triple talaq will be appointed as 'pramukhs'," Alam told news agency PTI.

"Each of the 93 organisational districts and six regional units will have a 'triple talaq pramukh' and some of the victims are already working with us to eradicate this social evil," she added.

Alam said the candidates will likely be finalised after Diwali followed by a survey in December to ascertain the total number of triple talaq victims in the state.

"We will carry out a survey, by the end of December, to know the exact number of victims of triple talaq in every district. Our work is likely to begin after Deepawali," she said.

She further said that efforts will also be made to assist the integration of ‘talaq’ victims with Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in a bid to make them self-dependent.

The PMKVY is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship with the objective to enable a large number of Indian youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

"We will also seek information from the victims as to what do they actually need, be it education and health-related needs for their children or employment-related things for themselves," she said.

Nazia further said that the minority wing of the BJP will also launch awareness campaigns to dispel the wrong notions surrounding the holy Quran and Shariat.

...
Tags: bjp, triple talaq pramukhs, triple talaq
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| India vs Windies 1st T20: Kuldeep Yadav rips apart Caribbean middle-order

India's last win against West Indies came way back on March 23, 2014 in the World T20 in Bangladesh, and Sharma will have his task cut out in his quest to start well at his happy hunting ground. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Delhi’s Eiffel Tower’: Signature Bridge inaugurated, opens to public tomorrow

The bridge will be thrown open for public from Monday. (Photo: AFP)

‘Existing political parties, politicians view welfare as alms’: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan told his supporters that his party's approach to politics was 'devoid' of nepotism and 'unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics'. (Photo: File)

Delhi BJP chief, AAP workers clash during Signature Bridge’s inauguration

Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Talk of building mosque next to Ram temple can make Hindus intolerant: Uma Bharti

She said when there could not be a temple in the holy town of Medina or a mosque in the Vatican City, it would be 'unfair' to talk about a mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo: File | AP)

BSF jawan arrested for sharing information with Pakistan ISI agent

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham