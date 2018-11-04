Tinsukia killings: TMC leaders reach Assam to meet victims' families

On Friday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an 'environment of violence' was prevailing. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Guwahati: A delegation of Trinamool Congress leaders reached Assam on Sunday to meet the family members of those who were killed by suspected militants.

Led by Derek O' Brien, the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, the team comprises of party's Lok Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur, Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haq and MLA Mahua Moitra.

"The delegation will directly go to Dibrugarh and from there they will go to Tinsukia," a senior TMC leader said.

Unidentified gunmen in battle fatigue shot dead five individuals, including three members of a family, near Kheronibari village in Tinsukia district on Thursday night.

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killings and said an "environment of violence" was prevailing in the country.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee demanded a court-monitored inquiry and called for the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over the incident.

A TMC delegation of six MPs had gone to Silchar on August 2 to assess the situation in Assam in the wake of the publication of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on July 30 but were stopped at the airport. They were not allowed to leave the airport and were sent back the next day.