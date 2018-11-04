search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy Snowfall in Kashmir causes massive power outage, snaps land, air links

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall on Saturday which has rendered the road unsafe.
The heavy snowfall has caused massive damage to the power supply infrastructure in the alley, leading to power outage since Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 The heavy snowfall has caused massive damage to the power supply infrastructure in the alley, leading to power outage since Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Surface links between Kashmir and the rest of the country remained cut off for the second day on Sunday due to heavy snowfall in the valley which has caused a massive power outage, officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed for vehicular traffic due to heavy snowfall on Saturday which has rendered the road unsafe, an official of the Traffic Control department told news agency PTI.

 

A police spokesperson said more than 300 passengers, including tourists, who were stranded on the 294-km road due to snowfall, were evacuated to safety in a night-long operation.

The heavy snowfall has caused massive damage to the power supply infrastructure in the alley, leading to power outage since Saturday.

"We are facing near full power outage but efforts are on to restore the electricity supply at the earliest. Against a normal transmission of nearly 1,200 MW, the system is able to transmit only 80 MW due to the damage to transmission lines caused by the snowfall," an official of the divisional administration said.

He said breaking of trees has resulted in supply wires getting snapped at dozens of places while massive foliage hanging over the transmission lines had made it unsafe for the restoration of electricity.

"More than 7,000 employees of PDD are being assisted by other departments to clear the obstructions and repair the lines so that electricity is restored on war footing," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Abid Rasheed Shah said electricity has been restored in several parts of the city while the work was in progress to restore normal supply in the remaining parts.

"Electricity in parts of downtown Srinagar has been restored. We have restored electricity in some parts of the civil lines areas as well," he added.

...
Tags: kashmir snowfall, power outage, srinagar-jammu national highway
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan to replace Lasith Malinga as Mumbai Indians bowling mentor?

If Zaheer completes the move, this will be his first coaching assignment with an IPL team. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp: How to send secret messages to a group participant

WhatsApp's new feature allows to privately reply a message received in a group.
 

Seven gadgets to gift your loved ones this Diwali

(Representational image/ photo: Amazon Echo Plus)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

National Institute of Design faculty member expelled over sexual harassment charges

The development comes amid the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment which has gained momentum in India in recent weeks. (Representational Image)

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)

Light ‘diyas’ for Lord Ram, temple work to start very soon: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was speaking at an event in Rajasthan's Bikaner. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi an ‘anaconda’ swallowing CBI, RBI: Andhra finance minister

'Who is a bigger anaconda than (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi. He himself is the anaconda, who swallowed all the institutions like CBI, RBI etc,' Yanamala Ramakrishnudu claimed. (Photo: ANI)

Teachers strip girls to check for sanitary pad, Punjab CM orders inquiry

A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham