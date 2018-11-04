search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Existing political parties, politicians view welfare as alms’: Kamal Haasan

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
In his birthday message, Haasan exhorted fans, supporters to take up welfare activities rather than meeting him to wish him.
Kamal Haasan told his supporters that his party's approach to politics was 'devoid' of nepotism and 'unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics'. (Photo: File)
Chennai: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday slammed "existing political parties and politicians" for viewing welfare as 'alms' and charged that they indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, in his birthday message to fans and party supporters, exhorted them to take up welfare activities rather than meeting him to wish him.

 

The actor will turn 64 on November 7.

Haasan told his supporters that his party's approach to politics was 'devoid' of nepotism and "unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics."

"Existing political parties and politicians view people's welfare as alms that are given to the begging people and continue to indulge in corruption as if it is their full-time occupation," he said in a statement.

Such entities, he claimed, were "trembling in fear" at the sight of his MNM.

Haasan, often critical of the ruling AIADMK on issues like corruption, told his party workers that the MNM has the responsibility of leading the state out of this 'unprecedented dark age that we find ourselves in.'

"A state that is free of corruption, excelling in education, praiseworthy in agriculture, respecting women and ripe for development will be born soon," he said.

He said he would like his supporters to work for society and not spend their time and effort to meet and greet him on his birthday.

To mark his birthday, party supporters could take up activities like general medical and blood donation camps from November 7 to 10, focusing on rural areas, the actor said.

Such camps should be held in areas affected by Dengue and swine flu, he said.

kamal haasan, mnm
India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




