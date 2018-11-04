search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai police stop Shahrukh Khan’s birthday party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 12:33 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:33 am IST
The police meanwhile stated that it was a routing round up and that nothing was special about the intervention.
Shahrukh Khan
 Shahrukh Khan

Mumbai: The Mumbai police clamped down actor Shahrukh Khan's birthday party in the wee hours on Saturday after the venue was found to playing loud music beyond midnight. 

A patrol team of Khar police station landed at the venue in Pali Hill after the high voltage 53rd birthday celebration of the actor went on till beyond 2 am. 

 

The police meanwhile stated that it was a routing round up and that nothing was special about the intervention. The patrol staff informed the police station and the senior officers about the ongoing party and asked the establishment to shut it down. 

“This is our routine job. The patrolling teams checks their jurisdiction and shuts down all the establishments that are found to be operating beyond 1.30am,” said Sanjay More, senior inspector of Khar police station. Sources said that the police did not approach the guests during the celebration.

...
Tags: mumbai police, shahrukh khan, birthday party
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Particulates, sunlight make a toxic cocktail

Those in direct exposure, or travelling in open air vehicles like two-wheelers, buses and autorickshaws are easily affected.

Hyderabad: Kid gets 100 sit-ups, another caned

Sticks, wooden rulers and wooden dusters were also banned in order to reduce the misuse of these items by teachers, but still, some of these materials are creeping into schools despite ban.

I stand ‘by every word’, says Pallavi Gogoi on WP article

M.J. Akbar

Vigilance body did not go by rules, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

'Pollution in Delhi same as smoking 15-20 cigarettes a day,' says expert

The lungs in the installation are fitted with white Hepa Filters, which due to exposure to Delhi air will turn black, demonstrating the impact of air pollution on healthy lungs, a statement issued by Sir Ganga Ram hospital said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham