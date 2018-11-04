Mumbai police stop Shahrukh Khan’s birthday party

Mumbai: The Mumbai police clamped down actor Shahrukh Khan's birthday party in the wee hours on Saturday after the venue was found to playing loud music beyond midnight.

A patrol team of Khar police station landed at the venue in Pali Hill after the high voltage 53rd birthday celebration of the actor went on till beyond 2 am.

The police meanwhile stated that it was a routing round up and that nothing was special about the intervention. The patrol staff informed the police station and the senior officers about the ongoing party and asked the establishment to shut it down.

“This is our routine job. The patrolling teams checks their jurisdiction and shuts down all the establishments that are found to be operating beyond 1.30am,” said Sanjay More, senior inspector of Khar police station. Sources said that the police did not approach the guests during the celebration.