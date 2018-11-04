Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress

Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal/ New Delhi: A day after Madhya Pradesh BJP inducted a senior Dalit leader and former MP of the Congress, the latter on Saturday struck back by poaching Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, a vocal critic of the saffron party for allegedly pursing dynasty politics in ticket distribution.

Mr Masani, who is the brother of Mr Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh, switched sides just weeks before the state goes to polls on November 28 allegedly due to his displeasure over the BJP overlooking his claim for a ticket.

Mr Masani, who has done small roles in Bollywood films, was seeking a BJP ticket from Barasibni Assembly constituency in Balaghat district but the ruling party chose to re-nominate sitting MLA Yogendra Nirmal, while releasing its first list of 176 candidates on Friday.

The CM’s brother-in-law joined the Congress in the presence of its MP unit president Kamal Nath and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Mr Masani said, “Madhya Pradesh does not need Shivraj but Nath.”