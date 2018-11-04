search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 12:18 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:18 am IST
The CM’s brother-in-law joined the Congress in the presence of its MP unit president Kamal Nath and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Masani, the brother of Chouhan's wife Sadhana, was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal/ New Delhi: A day after Madhya Pradesh BJP inducted a senior Dalit leader and former MP of the  Congress, the latter on Saturday struck back by poaching Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani, a vocal critic of the saffron party for allegedly pursing dynasty politics in ticket distribution. 

Mr Masani, who is the brother of Mr Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh, switched sides just weeks before the state goes to polls on November 28 allegedly due to his displeasure over the BJP overlooking his claim for a ticket.  

 

Mr Masani, who has done small roles in Bollywood films, was seeking a BJP ticket from Barasibni Assembly constituency in Balaghat district but the ruling party chose to re-nominate sitting MLA Yogendra Nirmal, while releasing its first list of 176 candidates on Friday.

The CM’s brother-in-law joined the Congress in the presence of its MP unit president Kamal Nath and senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Mr Masani said, “Madhya Pradesh does not need Shivraj but Nath.”

...
Tags: sanjay singh masani, shivraj singh chouhan, madhya pradesh assembly elections, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I stand ‘by every word’, says Pallavi Gogoi on WP article

M.J. Akbar

Vigilance body did not go by rules, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

'Pollution in Delhi same as smoking 15-20 cigarettes a day,' says expert

The lungs in the installation are fitted with white Hepa Filters, which due to exposure to Delhi air will turn black, demonstrating the impact of air pollution on healthy lungs, a statement issued by Sir Ganga Ram hospital said. (Representational Image)

Average 67 per cent voter turnout recorded in Karnataka bypolls

The by-elections are seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition, as the outcome is expected to have a bearing on the state's political scene. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

AAP calls EC 'B team of BJP'; sticks at claims of deletion of names from voters' list

The Election Commission is working as a 'B team of BJP',
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham