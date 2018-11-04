Kurnool: Teacher slashes Class X girl’s throat

Sankar went to the girl’s house on Saturday to discuss his “proposal” and take her parents’ consent.

Kurnool: A 30-year-old drunken school teacher in Kurnool attacked a minor girl student on Saturday with a sharp blade for rejecting his ‘love’. The attack left the girl with a slit throat and bleeding profusely.

Passersby caught the teacher, tied him to a pole and beat him with chappals. The girl is out of danger, police said.

According to the police, the girl is a student of Class IX at the Rock Wood Government Aided School in the city and a resident of Bangarupeta.

The attacker, M.S. Sankar Naik, was a Hindi teacher in the same school. He had been harassing the girl for the last one year, police said.

Sankar went to the girl’s house on Saturday to discuss his “proposal” and take her parents’ consent. On the way, he met her and attacked her with a blade, trying to slit her throat.

Later, he tried to kill himself by slitting his throat with the same blade, DSP Yugandhar Babu said.

The police shifted both to the government general hospital and booked a case under the Pocso ACT as the victim is a minor.

HRD minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao directed the DEO to dismiss Sankar from service.