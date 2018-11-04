Delhi BJP chief, AAP workers clash during Signature Bridge’s inauguration

Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The inauguration of Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge on Sunday evening witnessed a high drama after clashes between BJP and AAP workers.

A video by ANI showed police intervening in a scuffle between a group accompanying Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and people trying to stop them.

#WATCH BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari, his supporters and AAP supporters enter into a scuffle at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi; Police present at the spot pic.twitter.com/NhvqxudDTT — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

“In my constituency (North East Delhi.), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari said.

BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari at the inauguration of the Signature Bridge in Delhi says, "In my constituency (North East Delhi.), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years & now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony." #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MijpJnwuiK — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

“I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” he added.

I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what's the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I'm here to welcome him (Arvind Kejriwal). AAP&police have misbehaved with me: BJP's Manoj Tiwari at the inauguration of Signature Bridge in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DioEmPmjLk — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2018

Replying to Tiwari's tweet, Sisodia had said that entire Delhi including he (Tiwari) were invited to the inauguration function and expected him to maintain dignity of the event. The bridge will be thrown open for public on Monday.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, blamed the BJP for creating chaos.

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted:

Unprecedented. Chaos by BJP at Signature Bridge inauguration site. Its a Del govt prog. Police mute spectator. Can LG, being head of Del police, ensure peace and order at Signature bridge inauguration site? — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 4, 2018

(With PTI inputs)