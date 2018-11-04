search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi BJP chief, AAP workers clash during Signature Bridge’s inauguration

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 6:44 pm IST
ANI video showed police intervening in a scuffle between a group accompanying Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and people trying to stop them.
Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The inauguration of Delhi’s iconic Signature Bridge on Sunday evening witnessed a high drama after clashes between BJP and AAP workers.

A video by ANI showed police intervening in a scuffle between a group accompanying Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and people trying to stop them.

 

“In my constituency (North East Delhi.), I re-started construction of the bridge after it was stalled for many years and now Arvind Kejriwal is organising an inauguration ceremony,” Tiwari said.

 “I was invited to the inauguration event. I am MP from here. So what’s the problem? Am I a criminal? Why has the police surrounded me? I’m here to welcome him (Kejriwal). AAP and police have misbehaved with me,” he added.

Earlier, Tiwari had expressed displeasure over not being invited to the inaugural function and took a dig at Kejriwal government saying he will be present at the bridge to welcome the Chief Minister.

Replying to Tiwari's tweet, Sisodia had said that entire Delhi including he (Tiwari) were invited to the inauguration function and expected him to maintain dignity of the event. The bridge will be thrown open for public on Monday.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, blamed the BJP for creating chaos.

Reacting to the incident, Kejriwal tweeted:

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: signature bridge, signature bridge inaugration, manoj tiwari, arvind kejriwal, manish sisodia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Your old flagship smartphone has a major advantage over its successor

For Google’s phones, last year’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL lasted longer on a single battery charge as compared to the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. (Representative Image)
 

5G iPhones not happening next year: Report

Apple is presently testing several prototypes with the Intel 8060 modem chips and has ruled out using it on the next iPhones due to issues regarding heat dissipation and power consumption. (Representative Image)
 

iOS 12.1 will throttle iPhone 8/8 Plus, iPhone X as they age

The feature is enabled by default and will start throttling performance as soon as it detects a drop in consistency from the power reserve.
 

Ultrasonic in-display sensor confirmed for Galaxy S10

The technology will be exclusive to Samsung phones for a period of six months after the launch of the S10.
 

First India-Nepal passenger train on broad gauge likely to begin from December

New Delhi proposed the construction of new railway links during Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's recent visit to India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2019: Zaheer Khan to replace Lasith Malinga as Mumbai Indians bowling mentor?

If Zaheer completes the move, this will be his first coaching assignment with an IPL team. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Delhi’s Eiffel Tower’: Signature Bridge inaugurated, opens to public tomorrow

The bridge will be thrown open for public from Monday. (Photo: AFP)

‘Existing political parties, politicians view welfare as alms’: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan told his supporters that his party's approach to politics was 'devoid' of nepotism and 'unnecessary individual praise that is generally associated with politics'. (Photo: File)

Talk of building mosque next to Ram temple can make Hindus intolerant: Uma Bharti

She said when there could not be a temple in the holy town of Medina or a mosque in the Vatican City, it would be 'unfair' to talk about a mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo: File | AP)

BSF jawan arrested for sharing information with Pakistan ISI agent

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months. (Representational image)

Uttarakhand BJP leader sacked after woman party worker accuses him of sex harassment

Sanjay Kumar had been holding the post in BJP's Uttarakhand unit for the last seven years. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham