Nation, Current Affairs

BSF jawan arrested for sharing information with Pakistan ISI agent

PTI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 5:13 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 5:19 pm IST
Riazuddin shared photos of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of BSF officials, other secret data with a Pakistani ISI agent.
The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months. (Representational image)
 The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months. (Representational image)

Ferozpur: A BSF jawan was arrested for allegedly sharing secret information such as photographs of border fencing and roads with a Pakistani agent, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, they said.

 

He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab.

Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said.

Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), they said.

The accused shared the information from his mobile phone, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act was registered against him at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion, they said.

Ranjit Singh, the investigation officer, on Sunday said the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand.

...
Tags: border security force (bsf), isi agent
Location: India, Punjab




