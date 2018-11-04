search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP moves against Shashi Tharoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 12:23 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:24 am IST
In New Delhi, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar said his religious sentiments were hurt as the reson for filing the complaint.
New Delhi/ Hyderaabd: A criminal defamation complaint has been filed against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor before a court here on Saturday for his alleged “scorpion” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had said, “Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can’t remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a chappal either.”

 

In Hyderabad, Saidabad police booked a case against Mr Tharoor based on a complaint by advocate and BJP’s spokesperson.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for his alleged ‘scorpion on a Shivling’ remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While a complaint was filed with the Saidabad police another criminal defamation complaint has been filed before a court in New Delhi. 

The complaint, given by advocate Karuna Sagar, in Hyderabad, alleged that Mr Tharoor had made derogatory remarks against the sanctity of the Shiva lingam by saying “Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling; you can’t remove him with your hand, and you cannot hit it with a chappal either.” 

“I was shocked to see him (Mr Tharoor) making such derogatory remarks which hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindus at large. The Shivling is worshipped as an iconic representation of the Hindu deity Lord Shiva and Dr Tharoor has resorted to insult and annoying the Hindus by passing derogatory remarks in denunciation of the sanctity of Shivling” said Mr Sagar.

In New Delhi, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Bab-bar said his religious sentiments were hurt as the reson for filing the complaint. “I am a devotee of Lord Shiva... However, the Tharoor disregarded the sentiments of crores of Shiva’s devotees,” he said.

