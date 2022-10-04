  
Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2022 KTR calls NGT fine o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KTR calls NGT fine on Telangana wrong

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:07 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:07 pm IST
Industries minister KT Rama Rao. (Photo:DC)
HYDERABAD: Following the National Green Tribunal's hefty penalty of Rs 3,800 crore imposed on the Telangana government for failing to treat solid and liquid waste, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister K.T. Rama Rao stated that the green tribunal failed to consider several parameters.

The NGT stated in its order that the Telangana government must pay Rs 3,648 crore in environmental compensation for failing to treat liquid waste or sewage, and Rs 177 crore for failing to scientifically manage solid waste.

The NGT also stated that the GHMC capped 12 million tonnes of legacy waste at the Jawaharnagar dumpsite, but that the capping did not meet the standards of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The tribunal ordered the Chief Secretary to take several steps as part of future corrective action, and stated that the CS would be responsible for compliance, with progress reports due every six months.

In response, the MA&UD minister stated that there was a communication gap and that the Telangana government would resolve the issue and provide a detailed explanation to the tribunal.

Speaking at the Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development (MCHRD) Institute on Thursday, the minister congratulated 16 Telangana civic bodies on receiving the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2022 awards in New Delhi. Telangana was ranked second in the country in the Swachh Survekshan Urban rankings, with 16 awards.

He stated that the top 10 performers would be sent on a study tour to Japan and Singapore, while chairpersons, commissioners, and additional collectors from 16 municipalities will be sent on a study tour to municipalities outside of Telangana.

He stated that as a token of appreciation, each winner would receive Rs 2 crore. "Surprisingly, high-performing local bodies such as Karimnagar and Siddipet did not receive any awards in this year's rankings. Municipal commissioners and chairpersons should prioritise sanitation in order to improve their performance at least in the next year's rankings.”

Meanwhile, five urban local bodies received awards in the under 15,000 population category, including Boothpur (Best Self Sustainable City), Chandur (Fastest Moving City), Chityal (Best City in Innovation and Best Practice), Koththamalli (Cleanest City), and Neredcharla (Best City in Citizen Feedback). Similarly, the municipalities of Koththamalli, Ghatkesar, Gajwel, and Badangpet received awards in the category of cleanest city.

Secunderabad Cantonment urban local body was named Best City in the category of citizen feedback. Husnabad, Kompalli, Adibatla, and Vemulawada are urban local bodies with populations ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 people. Turkayamjal, Korutla, and Siricilla ULBs were recognised in the 25,000 to 50,000 population range.

Tags: national green tribunal, telangana state, industries minister kt rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


