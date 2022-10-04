  
Amit Shah announces reservation for Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis in Jammu & Kashmir

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 3:30 pm IST
  Rajouri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

RAJOURI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get reservation benefits in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Sharma Commission which examined the issue of quota.

Addressing a rally here, Shah also said there will be no decline in ST quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis and everyone will get their share.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has paved the way for providing reservation benefits to the deprived sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Justice Sharma Commission has recommended and it includes Paharis, Bakerwal and Gujjars for ST quota benefits. These recommendations have been received and soon after completion of legal procedure, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis will get the reservation benefits," he said.

The home minister said some people have tried to instigate the Gujjars and Bakerwals in the name of ST status being given to Paharis but the people have foiled their design.

Coming down heavily on the Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said earlier just three political families used to rule the erstwhile state, but now power is with 30,000 people who were elected to panchayats and district councils through fair elections.

He said the development of Jammu and Kashmir is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's priority. "Earlier, all money sent by the Centre for development was usurped by a few, but now everything is spent on people's welfare," he said.

"I want to appeal to you to free Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of these three families and to make hands of Modi strong for betterment and welfare of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Shah did not take names of the three families.

He also said security situation in Jammu and Kashmir is far better now than earlier due to the strong action taken against terrorists by the Modi government. "As a result, the death toll of security forces has come down from 1,200 every year to 136 this year," he said.

Tags: amit shah, jammu and kashmir, article 370, narendra modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


