TN CM names road in Erode after freedom fighter 'Kodi Katha' Kumadran

Chennai: As a tribute to young freedom fighter 'Kodi Katha' Kumaran on his birth anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday named an arterial road opposite to the Erode Collectorate after Kumaran.

Kumaran (October 4, 1904  January 11, 1932), popularly known as 'Tiruppur' Kumaran, succumbed to injuries from the blows rained on him during a protest against the British government on January 11, 1932 on the banks of Noyyal river in the district. He held the Indian flag up in spite of the blows he received. Due to his supreme sacrifice, he earned the sobriquet Kodi Katha Kumaran for not letting the flag fall down.

Coinciding with his birth anniversary today, the Chief Minister gave effect to a government order passed on October 3 by naming the Erode Sampath Nagar Main Road as "Thiyagi Kumaran Road, Sampath Nagar." At the virtual meeting, the Chief Minister unveiled a name-board to mark the occasion.

State Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Erode Collector H Krishnanunni were among those present.

Kumaran was born in Chennimalai, Erode district, to Nachimuthu-Karuppai couple. The Erode municipal council recently passed a resolution seeking the State government's permission, through the district collector, to rename the Sampath Nagar Road after 'Tiruppur' Kumaran. Thereafter, following a request from the Collector, the government issued an order (GO) on October 3.