Pandora Papers Leak: Sachin Tendulkar, wife among celebrities named in tax expose

Pandora Papers Leak: Cricket legend Sachin Tendular, who has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha, has been named in the Pandora Papers leak. His wife Anjali Tendulkar and father-in-law Anand Mehta have also been named in the financial expose that has uncovered secrets of many current and former world leaders, public officials and politicians.

Sachin along with the members of his family and several other people have been named as Beneficial Owners of an offshore entity in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) which was liquidated in 2016. According to investigation records of Panama law firm Alcogal, Sachin, wife Anjali and father-in-law Anand Mehta have been named as BOs and Directors of a BVI-based company: Saas International Limited.

What is Pandora Papers?

Pandora papers are 11.9 million leaked files from 14 global corporate services firms that have set up around 29,000 off-the-shelf companies and private trusts for their clients in not just obscure tax jurisdictions but also countries such as New Zealand, Singapore and United States.