Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2021 Kerala HC quashes go ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala HC quashes govt's order to reduce Covid RT-PCR tests rates in private labs

ANI
Published Oct 4, 2021, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 2:19 pm IST
The High Court also quashed the order to initiate criminal proceedings against those who are not implementing the order
A health official takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID testing. (Photo: AFP/File)
  A health official takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID testing. (Photo: AFP/File)

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday quashed the Kerala government's order to reduce charges of RT-PCR tests in private laboratories to Rs 500 from Rs 1,700.

The High Court also quashed the order to initiate criminal proceedings against those who are not implementing the order. In May, the Kerala government had issued an order to reduce the RT-PCR test rates in the state from Rs 1700 to Rs 500.

 

A bench of Justice TR Ravi also directed the state government to hold discussions with owners and representatives of private laboratories and take a fresh decision in this regard.

The Court's ruling came on the petitions filed by Accredited Molecular Testing Laboratories and Devi Scans Private Limited seeking to set aside the order. The petition contended that "the state government has no power to issue an order fixing rate for tests in private labs."

The order was issued without jurisdiction and in violation of principles of natural justice. The average cost of conducting an RT-PCR test as per the present norms and quality standards comes to around Rs 1500 per test, the plea read.

 

"Any revision in the existing rates would detrimentally affect their interest as well as the quality of the RT-PCR test. The clientele of the private labs is persons, who have to travel abroad or those who intend to undergo surgeries and operations in private hospitals. In both these cases, the accuracy of the tests cannot be diluted at any rate. Cheaper testing kits are available in the market but they may not produce accurate results. The government issued the order unilaterally and without affording them a chance of being heard," the High Court said.

 

On this, the state government submitted a report in the court and stated, "the cost of kits, consumables have drastically come down and the argument of the private labs is that the only way to move forward is to use test kits that are cheaper and not up to the mark in getting an accurate result was without any basis."

The RT-PCR test rate in Punjab is Rs 415 while it costs Rs 500 in Maharashtra, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the government said.

...
Tags: kerala high court, kerala covid testing
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Cricket legend Sachin Tendular. (Photo: AFP)

Pandora Papers Leak: Sachin Tendulkar, wife among celebrities named in tax expose

Commuters ride through heavy fog on a winter morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi unveils 10-point action plan to combat air pollution in winter

A man on a two wheeler wades through a street covered under rain water during monsoon rains. (Photo: AP)

Rain havoc in parts of Bengaluru, relief work is underway: CM

Shakti Sinha. (Twitter)

Former bureaucrat Shakti Sinha passes away



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 10 points to know about the incident

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt announces ex-gratia, job for kin of dead farmers

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

Shringla’s visit to Jaffna is hugely symbolic

With Sri Lanka facing the worst food and forex crises since Independence in 1948, Mr Shringla’s separate meetings with finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, foreign minister G.L. Peiris and his counterpart, Adm. Jayanth Colombage (Retd), all on Monday, assumes immediate importance for the hosts in particular. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->