Karnataka to talk to AP, Telangana on building parallel balancing dam on Tungabhadra

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2021
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 6:50 am IST
Basavaraj Bommai assured people that all the obstructions will be removed to ensure that Ballari gets drinking water at all hours
Detailed Project Report on it would be got ready soon, Basavaraj Bommai said (PTI)
 Detailed Project Report on it would be got ready soon, Basavaraj Bommai said (PTI)

Ballari: The Karnataka government will soon hold discussions with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on constructing a parallel balancing reservoir over Tungabhadra river to desilt it, an issue which involved both these states, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

A Detailed Project Report on it would be got ready soon, he said.

 

“Tenders were floated for desilting the Tungabhadra river, but there was poor response to it. Then it was decided in our time (during the BJP government) to set up a parallel balancing reservoir and a survey was also undertaken,” he told reporters here.

According to him, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had released Rs 23 crore for the DPR.

“Shortly the DPR will come. Once it is ready, the state government will hold discussions with the neighbouring states, since it is an inter-state related matter and all issues will be sorted out.

 

The balancing reservoir will be constructed in such a manner that the river water is utilised properly. We will initiate all steps to stop excess water from flowing into the sea,” the Chief Minister said.

To a query on the drinking water problem in Ballari, Bommai said he would visit the city in November and review all the public works, including drinking water projects.

He assured people that all the obstructions will be removed to ensure that Ballari gets drinking water at all hours.

Horoscope 04 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

