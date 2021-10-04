Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2021 IMD issues red alert ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMD issues red alert to Idukki district for October 5

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 7:47 pm IST
Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the IMD said
The State has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. (Photo: PTI)
 The State has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. (Photo: PTI)

Kochi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the hilly Idukki district of Kerala on October 5 and an orange alert to Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts on Monday and Tuesday as heavy rains are likely.

The State has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

 

"Heavy (7-11 cm in 24 hours) to very heavy (12-20 cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on October 4, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy (20 cm) rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on October 5. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places on October 6," the IMD said in its bulletin.

Also, the IMD said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to prevail over the coast, Lakshadweep area and southeast Arabian Sea and warned the fishermen not to venture out till October 5.

 

Southwest monsoon has been active over Kerala and rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep, the IMD said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours; orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm; and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

Tags: red alert, imd alert, india meteorological department (imd), heavy rains, heavy rains alert
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


