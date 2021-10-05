Go to people, explain welfare schemes, YSRC Badvel workers urged

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. (Twitter Photo)

KADAPA: The October 30 Badvel byelection will be an occasion for the YSRC to spread awareness among the people about the benefits of the welfare schemes that have been implemented by the state government, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, political adviser to the state government.

He was speaking with booth committee members and party workers in Badvel on Monday. He urged all party members and workers to visit every house and explain about the welfare schemes.

“It does not matter who will be the contestants. Our campaign should ensure our candidate Dr Dasari Sudha’s overwhelming win. We all should individually shoulder the responsibility of explaining why the people must continue to support Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

YSRC Badvel constituency election in-charge, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRC government has proved itself while implementing more than 90 per cent of the promises made in the last election manifesto.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. He said the YSRC government was developing the region by providing irrigation and drinking water, spending nearly `300 crore.

"We will divert water from the Kundu river to Brahman Sagar through lift schemes and provide water to Badvel farmers even when there is drought," he said, adding that canals in the area would get water from the Lower Sagileru project canal. Stating that Badvel municipality is working on projects to the tune of Rs 130 crore, he pointed out that the government has sanctioned the long-pending Badvel revenue division.

The meeting was also attended by deputy chief ministers Amjad Basha and Narayana Swamy, Suresh, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Dr Dasari Sudha, and senior leaders Ramesh Yadav and DC Govindareddy.