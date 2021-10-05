Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2021 Go to people, explai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Go to people, explain welfare schemes, YSRC Badvel workers urged

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:45 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel
Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. (Twitter Photo)
 Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. (Twitter Photo)

KADAPA: The October 30 Badvel byelection will be an occasion for the YSRC to spread awareness among the people about the benefits of the welfare schemes that have been implemented by the state government, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, political adviser to the state government.

He was speaking with booth committee members and party workers in Badvel on Monday. He urged all party members and workers to visit every house and explain about the welfare schemes.

 

“It does not matter who will be the contestants. Our campaign should ensure our candidate Dr Dasari Sudha’s overwhelming win. We all should individually shoulder the responsibility of explaining why the people must continue to support Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

YSRC Badvel constituency election in-charge, minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that YSRC government has proved itself while implementing more than 90 per cent of the promises made in the last election manifesto.

Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy said that the previous governments did not care about the people of Badvel. He said the YSRC government was developing the region by providing irrigation and drinking water, spending nearly `300 crore.

 

"We will divert water from the Kundu river to  Brahman Sagar through lift schemes and provide water to Badvel farmers even when there is drought," he said, adding that canals in the area would get water from the Lower Sagileru project canal. Stating that Badvel municipality is working on projects to the tune of Rs 130 crore, he pointed out that the government has sanctioned the long-pending Badvel revenue division.

The meeting was also attended by deputy chief ministers Amjad Basha and Narayana Swamy, Suresh, chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Dr Dasari Sudha, and senior leaders Ramesh Yadav and DC Govindareddy.

 

...
Tags: ysrc, andhra pradesh government, chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, irrigation, irrigation and drinking water
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kadapa


Horoscope 05 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus, at a vaccination centre in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India records 18,346 new daily cases of Covid, lowest rise in 209 days

There are myriad violations in the construction of apartments because of political patronage. (Photo: DC/Representational)

BRS comes as boon for unauthorised constructions in Nellore districts

Students appearing for NEET 2021 being thoroughly checked before entering the examination centre in Hyderabad. (Photo: DC/P.Surendra/File)

Stalin ropes in 12 states in fight against NEET

The birds travel thousands of kilometres from Siberia to these sanctuaries every year on their winter sojourn. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Death of winter migratory birds creates flutter in Nellore region



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former bureaucrat Shakti Sinha passes away

Shakti Sinha. (Twitter)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 10 points to know about the incident

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt announces ex-gratia, job for kin of dead farmers

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->