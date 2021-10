Ex-IAS officer and former director of Nehru Memorial Library and Museum at Teen Murti, academician and author, Shakti Sinha passed away on Monday.

Sinha was one of the highly influential officials at the Prime Minister's office during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. Sinha worked as the private secretary and then the joint secretary to the Prime Minister in the late 90s. Sinha is also the author of Vajpaye: The Years That Changed India.