Don’t stop grant-in-aid to schools: HC to AP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government not to stop release of grant-in-aid to government-aided schools in case they are unwilling to merge with government schools.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami heard a batch of petitions on Monday and directed the parties to file counter-affidavits by October 22.

Government pleader submitted to the court that the state government was not mounting any pressure upon the managements of aided schools to merge with government schools and accepting them for merger only after submission of their willingness out of their interest. The court posted the next hearing in the case to October 28.