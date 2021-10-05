Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2021 Don’t stop gra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t stop grant-in-aid to schools: HC to AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Govt pleader submitted to the HC that the state government was not mounting any pressure upon the managements of aided schools
AP High Court.
 AP High Court.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the state government not to stop release of grant-in-aid to government-aided schools in case they are unwilling to merge with government schools.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice A.K. Goswami heard a batch of petitions on Monday and directed the parties to file counter-affidavits by October 22.

 

Government pleader submitted to the court that the state government was not mounting any pressure upon the managements of aided schools to merge with government schools and accepting them for merger only after submission of their willingness out of their interest. The court posted the next hearing in the case to October 28.

...
Tags: government-aided schools, ap government schools, aided schools, chief justice a.k. goswami
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, cross examining of the then Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has been postponed to October 7. (Twitter)

Clues team fails to throw light into Disha encounter

Etala Jamuna, wife of former minister Etala Rajendar. (DC file photo)

Assets of Etala’s wife trebles; BJP fields her as bypoll candidate

Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)

Indo-Israel relations strong, evolving 30 years on: Rony Yedidia

Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)

Caesarean deliveries on the rise in Kadapa Govt Hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Former bureaucrat Shakti Sinha passes away

Shakti Sinha. (Twitter)

No state should deny ex-gratia to kin of those who lost lives to COVID-19: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 10 points to know about the incident

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)

India records 20,799 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 200 days

A health worker inoculates a homeless person against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt announces ex-gratia, job for kin of dead farmers

A vehicle set ablaze after violence broke out after farmers agitating were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->