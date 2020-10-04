The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 04 Oct 2020 Kerala mulls stringe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala mulls stringent measures as infection spreads

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GILVESER ASSARY
Published Oct 4, 2020, 11:20 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2020, 11:20 am IST
Pinarayi Vijayan warns of strict action against those violating safety norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distance
Health officials sanitize KSRTC bus sṭand during unlock 5 amid pandemic in Kozhikode. — PTI photo
 Health officials sanitize KSRTC bus sṭand during unlock 5 amid pandemic in Kozhikode. — PTI photo

Kerala on Saturday recorded 7834 cases of Covid – 19 taking the total number of cases so far to 2,21,333 even as 4476 persons recovered from disease during the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases 1,39,620 patients have recovered and 80,818 are under treatment in various hospitals across the state. Of the fresh cases 6850 contracted the infection through contact, the source of infection among 648 is yet to be known, 95 health care workers got infected, 49 came from abroad while 187 from other states. The state also reported 22 more deaths taking the official death toll to 813.

 

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases at 1049, followed by Malappuram 973, Kozhikode 941, Ernakulam 925, Thrissur 778, Alappuzha 633, Kollam 534 and Palakkad 496.

Of the 2.51 lakh persons under observation 2.20 lakh are under home/institutional quarantine and 31,068 in various hospitals.

Earlier in the day chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said stringent measures including severe restrictions would be imposed in the state in the wake of huge spike in Covid - 19 cases. The fine for not wearing masks will be hiked up and cases will be registered against those who violate the safety protocol, he said.

 

From now on shoppers will have to wear gloves while shopping and all these safety measures need to be ensured by the shopkeepers. The government will deal sternly with those not wearing masks, using sanitizers’ and maintaining social distancing norms.

The state cannot afford any laxity on the part of people at this stage when the cases were increasing alarmingly by the day.

Meanwhile, a doctor and two nursing staff who were in-charge of  Covid Care ward in Thiruvananthapuram  medical college were suspended following the incident in which a senior citizen was found lying with maggots wriggling over his wounds.

 

 The director of medical education, after a preliminary inquiry, recommended action against those responsible for their utter callousness and neglect of patient.

The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of the report.

The suspension has evoked sharp reaction from the doctors and nurses associations. The doctors and nurses owing allegiance to Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association and Nursing Association respectively, held a demonstration to protest against the suspension. They urged the government to revoke the order win 48 hours. The doctors at the medical college also stayed away from duty for two hours from 8 am to 10 am in protest.

 

...
Tags: kerala covid 19
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

K. Duraimurugan

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan regrets his flippancy

Supporters of AIADMK Coordinator and Tamal Nadu Dy CM O. Panneerselvam, wearing his face mask, gather outside the party headquarters during the party's Executive Committee meeting, in Chennai. — PTI photo

AIADMK top brass agree to form steering panel

The naval power glider was on a routine training sortie which took off from the INS Garuda crashed around 7 AM. — DC photo

Navy glider crashes in Kochi, two dead

Forest officials observed that there were no bullet injuries on the carcasses to rule out poaching incident. — DC photo

Two elephants found dead in lake close to Bannerghatta National Park Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Iyer leads Delhi Capitals’ attack as they beat KKR by 18 runs, grab top spot

The Delhi Capitals players celebrate after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders during the IPL 2020 cricket match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs KKR Match 16, Delhi Capitals win by 18 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS KKR Match 16, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Iyer sizzles, Shaw shines as Delhi Capitals post 228/4 against Kolkata Knight Riders

If the Powerplay belonged to Prithvi Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, skipper Shreyas Iyer dominated the rest of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli and Padikkal make Bangalore’s 8-wicket win over Rajasthan a breeze

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)
 

Kohli says RCB’s encouraging performances gave him time to find his own form

Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to lead RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals for their third win from four matches. He had scored 14, 1, 3 in the earlier matches. (Photo | PTI - edited)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs RAJ Match 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS RR Match 15, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India test-fires new version of nuclear capable Shaurya missile

File photograph of Shaurya Missile displayed in Republic Day parade in Delhi. — DC photo

CBI to probe Hathras gangrape case; Rahul, Priyanka visit victim family's home

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago, at Bulgadi village in Hathras, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Hathras gangrape: SIT probe over; officials, Cong leaders make a beeline for town

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leave for Hathras to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Kartarpur corridor to reopen as per COVID-19 protocols, says India

A view of the shrine of Sikh leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. (PTI)

Government assures farmers of consistent increase in MSP for crops

Farmers block rail tracks near Multania during their agitation over new farm laws, in Bathinda, Thursday. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham