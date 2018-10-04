search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana: 13 swine flu cases detected in 3 days

Published Oct 4, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:36 am IST
There were seven cases from Hyderabad and one each from Siddipet, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and other districts.
 The symptoms of swine flu are fever, cough, fatigue, diarrhoea and vomiting along with flu. (Representational photo)

Hyderabad: As many as 13 swine flu cases have been recorded in the state in the first three days of October despite the extremely high temperatures raising concerns about the spread of the flu in the state. There were seven cases from Hyderabad and one each from Siddipet, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy and other districts.

Senior epidemiologists in the state health department state that they were expecting a rise in the number of cases only in winter.

 

A senior health official on condition of anonymity explained, “Last year, the number of cases in Telangana state was not high as people had developed immunity. But this year, we are expecting a mutation in the virus, which could lead to an increase in the number of cases. The onset of cases in October is a sign that the virus is strong and people have to be careful.”

Pregnant women, senior citizens and those who have a weak immune system must take extra care as they are susceptible to fall sick. 

The symptoms of swine flu are fever, cough, fatigue, diarrhoea and vomiting along with flu. One must keep their body hydrated and take rest to recover soon. 

