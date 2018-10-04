Sunday red alert in 3 districts of Kerala

The state has banned fishermen from going out to sea after Thursday. District collectors have been asked to be ready to open relief camps.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts and warned of extremely heavy rain on Sunday.

A low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, close to the Sri Lankan coast, is expected to be formed on Friday. This is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. The predicted trajectory will be along the coast of Lakshadweep, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said after a meeting of the Disaster Management Authority here on Wednesday.

Fishermen have been advised to reach safer coast by Friday, he said. The state has sought support from central agencies and asked for five companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mr Vijayan said.

The district administrations were directed to take necessary action to handle the crisis, he said.

"Tourists have been advised not to travel to hilly regions, especially during nights. Travel to Munnar to see the Neelakurinji should also be avoided from Friday till further announcement,” said Mr Vijayan.

The police should also make announcements about the situation through loudspeakers in areas which were affected by floods recently and relief camps should be started in such areas, he said.