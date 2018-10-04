‘Shocking facts’ in Delhi air hostess Anissia Batra death: SC on in-laws’ plea

Anissia Batra, 32, who worked with a German airline, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of her home in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park. (Facebook | anissia.batra)

New Delhi: In-laws of flight attendant Anissia Batra, who allegedly jumped off the terrace of her Delhi home in July, approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest, the court said "it's a very serious matter, you just can't brush it aside. There's evidence with police that shows cruelty against her. Matter to be heard after 10 days."

The apex court observed that the WhatsApp messages and emails on record revealed "shocking facts".

Anissia Batra's in-laws had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail which was denied by the Delhi High Court after which they moved to the Supreme Court.

She was being physically and mentally tortured by her husband Mayank Singhvi and his parents, Anissia's father, a retired Army man, told the police.

Batra's family alleged that "she was murdered."

Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested by the police three days after her death.

The Batra family alleged that Mayank Singhvi was an alcoholic and often beat her up. He also demanded money. The couple were married for over a year.

The Delhi Police had told the court that couple had supported their son in harassing their daughter-in-law.

The police said Anissia Batra was upset as she found out a month ago that her husband was married once before and had concealed the fact from her.

Speaking about it, a senior police officer revealed, "After she found out about his earlier relationship, she was quite hurt. It is suspected that they must have had arguments over it.”