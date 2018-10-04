search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No woman will be stopped from visiting Sabarimala temple, says Pinarayi Vijayan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
‘Govt’s task is to provide facilities, security for women’.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
 Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will make necessary arrangements for the visit of all women devotees to Sabarimala temple notwithstanding the protests being raised by some organisations against it, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Wednesday.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to implement the Supreme Court order in this regard,” he said after the cabinet meeting.

 

“The festival season is approaching and following the apex court verdict, women are expected to visit the temple. In such a situation, the government will have to put in place the required arrangements at the hill shrine,” he said.

Saying that the Sabarimala issue was a serious matter, he pointed out that there were two opinions among the devotees from the very beginning. One section was against the entry of women belonging to a particular age group and another group was in favour of it. These issues were examined by the Supreme Court in detail and its position was explained in the final verdict.

Till now, mainly men used to visit the temple and most arrangements were made for them. Now the government will have to make arrangements, including toilets, bathrooms , resting enclosures, additional drinking water facilities and elaborate security, for women pilgrims.

When asked about the threats being issued by certain Hindu outfits  to physically prevent women from entering  the temple, Mr Vijayan said once the Supreme Court court gave its verdict, it had become the law of the land till the time a new one is framed.  “It is now the law of our country. Therefore, as a responsible government it is our duty to make the required arrangements. Moreover, all devotees do not share the opinion that only women of a particular age group should be permitted at Sabarimala.

A large number believe that it is their right to visit the temple and have darshan,” he said. “Respected T.K. A. Nair, former secretary to the prime minister said this publicly.  Even sanyasis are airing similar opinions. Therefore, it  is only a matter of discussion,” he said.

The government’s main task was to provide facilities and security arrangements for the women devotees, he said. When asked about the protests against the verdict and demand for a review, he said the Supreme Court had heard all sides on the matter and given a detailed  judgment on why it allowed the entry of all women  in the temple. “The judges also cited several reasons for coming to such a conclusion. These are facts before the  country,” he said. 

Pinarayi slams  TDB president

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday flayed Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar for taking a divergent stand on the entry of women devotees in Sabarimala temple. Chief minister said the devaswom board president had made statements on different occasions on the issue. But they were only his personal views and applicable only to him, he said.

His reaction came moments before the Board decided not to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.

“I had called the board members for a meeting here the other day to discuss the steps to be taken in view of the verdict. The meeting decided to take a series of measures,” he said. But after emerging from the meeting, the Board president remarked that no women members from his family would go to Sabarimala this time. “When he makes such a statement, the media could get a wrong impression that his stand was part of the discussions. That is why I have explained the matter,” he said. Mr Vijayan said the position taken by Mr Padmakumar on such issues was not right.

Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Alliance may be called Telangana Parirakshana Vedika

Sources said the alliance leaders discussed about the failures of the TRS government that can be highlighted.

No Bathukamma saris for now

Election Commission of India

Gitam’s humble beginnings recalled

GITAM University

Kids below 2 years in Telangana to be vaccinated

Director, health and family welfare, Dr G. Srinivas Rao said children below two years of age would be given the inactivated polio vaccine under Mission Indradhanush. (Representional Image)

GITAM Murthi a pioneer in education

Dr M.V.V.S. Murthi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham