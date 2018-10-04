No early release for Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma

Jessica Lal was shot dead in a south Delhi restaurant by Manu Sharma in 1999. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Manu Sharma, convicted for killing Jessica Lal in 1999, will not get an early release from jail.

The Delhi Government's Sentence Review Board on Thursday rejected the early release application of Manu Sharma, who is serving life term in the Tihar jail.

Manu Sharma had shot dead Jessica Lal in a south Delhi restaurant in 1999.

The early release of Tandoor murder case Sushil Sharma and Priyadarshini Mattoo rape and murder convict Santosh Kumar Singh was also rejected.

The three cases were among 49 such requests lined up for consideration of the panel chaired by Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain.