search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Job growth not matching GDP growth: Azim Premji University

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RALPH ALEX ARAKAL
Published Oct 4, 2018, 2:56 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 2:56 am IST
The GDP growth is looked at from various sectors, the biggest contributors being finance, IT services and others.
(From left) Amit Basole, Head Centre for Sustainable Employment, Mallige, Youth for Employment, Madan Padaki, Founder & CEO, Bridge (Moderator), Aseem Shrivatsava, Writer & Economist, Mahesh Vyas, Centre of Monitoring, The Indian Economy at a panel discussion in Bengaluru on Monday
 (From left) Amit Basole, Head Centre for Sustainable Employment, Mallige, Youth for Employment, Madan Padaki, Founder & CEO, Bridge (Moderator), Aseem Shrivatsava, Writer & Economist, Mahesh Vyas, Centre of Monitoring, The Indian Economy at a panel discussion in Bengaluru on Monday

Bengaluru: The Indian economy is growing at a fast pace, but it has not translated into more jobs. According to a recent study by the Azim Premji University (APU), jobs growth is less than one percent, with 92 per cent women and 82 per cent men earning less than Rs 10,000 per month, which is much lower than the minimum wage of Rs 18,000 recommended by the Seventh Central Pay Commission. 

The study - State of Working India 2018, prepared by the Centre for Sustainable Employment at APU - also observes that productivity has increasingly diverged from wages and gender and caste disparities continue to exist. 

 

On job growth not matching the GDP growth, report's lead author Amit Basole told Deccan Chronicle that low hiring in labour-intensive sectors, such as health and education, coupled with mechanisation of the manufacturing industry, is the reason behind the disparity.

“The GDP growth is looked at from various sectors, the biggest contributors being finance, IT services and others. At the same time, in the organised manufacturing sector, work has become more precarious for existing employees as labour productivity has increased by six times over the past three decades, but wages have gone up only 1.5 times," he said.

Though gender and caste disparity has reduced over the years, it is still high in some sectors, the report stated. "The caveat is that the paid workforce is still heavily male-dominated in general. Women constitute just 22 per cent of manufacturing and an even lower 16 per cent in the service sector. Female workers remain concentrated in a few industries, such as textiles and garments, tobacco, education, health, and domestic services," the report mentions.

However, government programmes like Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), anganwadis, ASHA and such have played a crucial role in increasing women's participation in paid workforce. The report said that lack of available work, rather than social restrictions, may be preventing women from entering the labour force.

Caste disparities persist
The report mentions persistence of caste-based segregation and disparities, though it has reduced in some areas over time. "Scheduled Caste (SC) as well as Scheduled Tribe (ST) groups are over-represented in low-paying occupations and severely under-represented in the high-paying occupations, a clear indication of the enduring power of caste-based segregation in India. On the other hand, both SC and ST groups are much better represented in public administration indicating the success of reservation policies over the years," reads the report.

Tags: azim premji university, gdp growth, job growth
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cybercrime: Infosys Foundation helps CID set up centre

Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, with Minister of State for Higher Education, G.T. Devegowda and State Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Golden howdah bearer, Arjuna walks easily with heavy load along savari route

Dasara Jumbo Savari

Telangana builders strike over pending bills

S.K. Joshi

Karimnagar boy thrashed by lover’s kin over caste

According to complainant Sai of Indurthi village in Chiguru Mamidi mandal, he has been in love with his classmate of Ogulapur village for the last four years.

Kalajyothi road waits for repairs

Pothole-ridden road at Kalajyothi has been neglected for last two years. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham