search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Japan agency funding bullet train project ready to meet farmers: Lawyer

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2018, 8:25 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 8:25 am IST
On Sep 18, 1,000 farmers from Gujarat had written to JICA, funding agency, and requested it to form team to hear project-affected farmers.
JICA, a Japanese governmental agency, has provided a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore for the 508-km bullet train project. (Photo: File)
 JICA, a Japanese governmental agency, has provided a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore for the 508-km bullet train project. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: A lawyer representing the farmers who are opposing land acquisition for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train claimed on Wednesday that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to meet them.

On September 18, 1,000 farmers from Gujarat had written to the JICA, the funding agency, and requested it to form a team to hear the project-affected farmers.

 

They were staring at "involuntary displacement" due to land acquisition "which is against the JICA guidelines for funding of such projects," said advocate Anand Yagnik, farmers' lawyer.

"The JICA today formally acknowledged in a written communication that it has received the petition, and stated that soon it will arrange a meeting between JICA officials and farmers," he said.

The farmers had earlier said they were considering approaching courts in Japan against JICA, Yagnik said.

The farmers had also written to Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the issue.

Meanwhile, as many as 47 farmers have filed fresh petitions in the Gujarat High Court, joining the litigation challenging the land acquisition process for the project. The petitions will come up for hearing Thursday.

JICA, a Japanese governmental agency, has provided a soft loan of Rs 88,000 crore for the 508-km bullet train project.

Tags: gujarat, ahmedabad, mumbai-ahmedabad bullet rain, japan international cooperation agency, japan prime minister, shizo abe, gujarat high court, land acquistion
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gluten-free diet: Don’t keep doctor away

Gluten intolerance is an adverse reaction to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. The common symptoms are bloating, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, tiredness, headaches and skin rashes.

CCTV in BMTC buses: Activists upset with slow progress

Picture for representation only

Waive cess to households composting wet waste: MLA Ashwath Narayan

BBMP is spending more than Rs 1,100 Cr to collect, transport, process and manage the 'wet waste' & 'dry waste'

Cybercrime: Infosys Foundation helps CID set up centre

Sudha Murty, Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, with Minister of State for Higher Education, G.T. Devegowda and State Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Golden howdah bearer, Arjuna walks easily with heavy load along savari route

Dasara Jumbo Savari
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham