Hyderabad HC seeks Telangana’s, AP’s stand on loudspeakers at holy places

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the state governments of TS and AP to spell out their stand on a PIL seeking to direct the authorities to protect the people from the noise pollution caused by loudspeakers in temples, churches, mosques, and during Ayyappa bhajans and other functions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan and Justice V. Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL taken up based on a letter by Mr V.V. Subba Rao, a resident of Guntur.

He had written to the Chief Justice stating that due to the use of loudspeakers at high volume in religious places and during bhajans and other programmes, the residents were not able to answer even phone calls and do their daily prayers in their houses.

It was also very difficult for students to prepare for their exams and the old and sick people were not able to rest.

Stating that because of the insanity of religious fanatics, the people were being deprived of their minimum rights. He urged the court to direct the authorities concerned to implement pollution laws strictly.

While issuing notices to the principal secretaries of environment, science and technology, Pollution Control Boards and DGPs of both states, the bench directed them to file their counter-affidavits.